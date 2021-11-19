Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Raised to C$12.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.40 to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

