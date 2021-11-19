Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.50 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Radian Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

