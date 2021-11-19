Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.30. Radian Group shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 15,209 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

