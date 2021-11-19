Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $198.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.03 or 0.07316461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.48 or 0.99365397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

