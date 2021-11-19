Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

RANI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.