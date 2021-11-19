Raymond James Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$56.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$37.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.