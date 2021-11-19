Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) a C$70.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$70.50 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.67.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$58.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.22.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

