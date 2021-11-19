Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.

MAU opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$74.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

