Raymond James Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $400.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.20.

SBNY opened at $328.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.63. Signature Bank has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

