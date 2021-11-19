Raymond James Lowers TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $9.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

NRDY opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

