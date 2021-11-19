Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

