Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avis Budget Group (CAR)

11/16/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

11/15/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

11/3/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/13/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/5/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past two quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $284.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

