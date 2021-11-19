Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LHC Group (LHCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG):
- 11/10/2021 – LHC Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $149.00 to $151.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $191.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – LHC Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 10/26/2021 – LHC Group was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $209.00.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $252.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $173.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – LHC Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – LHC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 261,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.19. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $223.80.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
