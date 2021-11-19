Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 1,091,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

