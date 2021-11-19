Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.61.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

