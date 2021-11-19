Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ClearOne were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ClearOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 110,786 shares of company stock worth $149,741. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ClearOne Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.