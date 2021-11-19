Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.02% of Envela worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth $960,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth $357,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Envela by 26.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of ELA opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela Co. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA).

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.