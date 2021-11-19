Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $47.44 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

