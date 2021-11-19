Render Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.13 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $6.80 or 0.00011740 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $104.13 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 118.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,339,672 coins and its circulating supply is 171,739,098 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

