renDOGE One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,254.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $692,408.24 and $40,254.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.39 or 0.07205462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.21 or 0.98930665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

