ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

