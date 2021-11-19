Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RSW. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 5,205 ($68.00) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,070.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,260.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

