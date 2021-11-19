Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 21,161 Shares

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.

Shares of Renovacor stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58. Renovacor Inc has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCOR. Chardan Capital began coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

