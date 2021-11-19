Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.