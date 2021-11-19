Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

