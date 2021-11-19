Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.08% of Republic Bancorp worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

