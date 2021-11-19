Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.