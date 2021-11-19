Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $252.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.68 and its 200 day moving average is $242.68. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.