Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

MUR opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

