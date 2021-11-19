Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.05.

TSE QSR opened at C$71.67 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$69.42 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.19. The firm has a market cap of C$22.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

