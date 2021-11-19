Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.50. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $991.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after purchasing an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.