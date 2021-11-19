Reviewing Mandiant (MNDT) and The Competition

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mandiant to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mandiant alerts:

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s peers have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mandiant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 223 1254 2185 65 2.56

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Mandiant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -17.16 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 37.60

Mandiant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mandiant peers beat Mandiant on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.