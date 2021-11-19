Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) and Its Competitors

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nymox Pharmaceutical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nymox Pharmaceutical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors 196 711 1172 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Nymox Pharmaceutical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nymox Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -472.18% -277.07% Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors -2,667.31% -242.48% -113.16%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -$11.74 million -9.29 Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 54.22

Nymox Pharmaceutical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical peers beat Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. The company was founded by Paul Averback on May 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

