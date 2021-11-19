RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Acquires $22,250.00 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,539. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

