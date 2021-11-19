RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Acquires $22,250.00 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,539. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.
RGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.