Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 132.47 and last traded at 129.93. Approximately 145,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,448,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at 123.38.

In other Rivian news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

