Robert W. Baird Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

