Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Cap Achieves $17.80 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00049298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00223395 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00089713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

