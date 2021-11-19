Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 517,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

