Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 51.9% in October

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RYCEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 3,368,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,002. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

