Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.15.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,661,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.