Roth Capital Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $100.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -478.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

