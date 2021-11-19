Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,396. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

