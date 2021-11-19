Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,305,848. The company has a market cap of $371.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

