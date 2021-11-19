Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,590. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

