Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $138.92 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $252.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.