Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 44,998 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Shares of COMB opened at $30.64 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

