Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $129.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.