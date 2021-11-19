Royal Bank of Canada Buys 98,127 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 404.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,127 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 400.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

