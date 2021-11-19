Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7,333.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

