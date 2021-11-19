Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

BATS:SMMD opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.