Royal Bank of Canada Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.57 and a one year high of C$18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 119.71%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

